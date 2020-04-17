Andhra Pradesh

Chinna Vasudev Reddy takes charge as VC and MD of A.P. Digital Corporation

Chinna Vasudev Reddy has taken charge as the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Digital Corporation.

Mr. Vasudev Reddy formally assumed charge on Friday at his chamber in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Infrastructure and Investment, Karikal Valavan.

Later, he interacted with the officials of the Digital Corporation and discussed the programmes to be taken up.

