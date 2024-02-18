Chinna Jeeyar Swamy performs bhumi puja for renovation of Korukonda temple in Andhra Pradesh

February 18, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KORUKONDA (EAST GODAVARI)

Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on Sunday performed ‘bhumi puja’ for the renovation of Sri Ranganadha Swamy temple at Korukonda in East Godavari district. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and Srivani Trust have sanctioned ₹1.40 crore for the renovation of the temple. BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja joined the seer during the rituals.

Later, the seer also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the walking route on the hill, where Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple is located. The walking path will be renovated with ₹60 lakh sanctioned by the Endowments Department. In another programme, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna and Mr. Raja laid foundation stone for ₹3.3 crore works of CC roads and drainages at Korukonda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.