Chinna Jeeyar begins ‘Chaitanya Yatra’ from Mantralayam

KURNOOL

17 January 2021 23:35 IST

‘Devotees have to take upon themselves the task of protecting temples’

Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami has appealed to the devotees to take up the responsibility of protecting the Hindu places of worship upon themselves and not just visit a temple and pray there.

Before setting out on the State-wide ‘Chaitanya Yatra’ from Mantralayam in Kurnool district on Sunday to create awareness among the people on the need to desist from desecration of temples and other places of worship, Jeeyar Swami told the devotees that he had spoken to the Endowments Minister and the TTD Chairman seeking their intervention in protecting the places of worship, and that they had assured him of early action to protect all the temples.

He began his journey from the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt after having a word with its Peethadhipathi Subudhendra Teertha.

Advertising

Advertising

At Varugur in Mantralayam mandal, he visited the Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple, which was desecrated two months ago. He went to Kosigi and from there to Adoni for night halt.