ADVERTISEMENT

Chinks in the TTD’s security exposed again in Tirumala

November 22, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUMALA

In what is seen as an ‘attempt to proselytise’, a private taxi roams the streets of the temple town, vividly displaying the name of a spiritual leader of an alien religion on its dickey cover

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

Exposing the chinks in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) security wing, a private taxi bearing Tamil Nadu registration number on Wednesday roamed freely along the thoroughfares of the town, vividly displaying the name of a spiritual leader of an alien religion on its dickey’s cover.

Devotees expressed their dismay at the “blatant attempt to proselytise,” which the state government had banned in 2007.

Even though the security personnel were left clueless, the question that remained unanswered was how could the cab driver bypass the checking at the Alipiri security point, where all the passengers would be properly frisked and their vehicles checked?

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent lapses

In the recent times, the TTD’s security and vigilance wing had registered severe lapses, including the filming of Anand Nilayam (the golden canopy atop the sanctum sanctorum) inside the temple with a mobile phone and the theft of an electric car and bus during the annual Brahmotsavams despite deployment of a heavy police force during the festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US