Chinarajappa opposes reopening of schools

Peddapuram Telugu Desam Party MLA and former Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa on Monday urged the government to withdraw the plan to reopen educational institutions, including schools, from September 5 in the wake of rise in cases of COVID-19 across the State.

Interacting with newsmen at Peddapuram, Mr. Chinarajappa said: “The average number cases reported per day has shot up close 10,000 in the State. Hence it is not advisable to reopen the educational institutions at this juncture. The government should realise the existing medical infrastructure would not be sufficient to tackle COVID if it continues to spread.”

‘Bail out flood-hit’

The MLA demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy address pressing issues such as this and the woes of those affected by the flood in the Godavari and Krishna rivers. “A large number of people, including those in the Agency, are crying for help. They should be offered every support until the situation returns to normal,” he added.

