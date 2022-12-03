  1. EPaper
China yet to overcome pandemic blues, Indians able to move freely due to mass vaccination drive: Telangana Governor

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said Indians are able to move feely without restrictions due to the Centre’s massive vaccination drive in India

December 03, 2022 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G.P. SHUKLA
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that while China is yet to overcome the pandemic blues and is still suffering, Indians are able to move freely without any restrictions and face masks. This has been possible due to the vaccination program which the Central government has taken up on a massive scale.

Speaking to media after emerging out of the temple on Saturday, she also extolled the new darshan pattern implemented at the hill temple and said the common pilgrims stand benefited under the modified system as they are allowed first into the temple ahead of VIPs.

The postponement of VIP break darshan to 10 a.m. also enables the pilgrims in Sarva darshan queue lines have an early darshan in the morning after an arduous wait in the queue complexes the previous night.

