China Rajappa calls for closure of liquor shops

Former Home Minister and Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala China Rajappa on Friday demanded that the State Government close liquor shops to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

“Liquor shops are a main source for the spread of COVID-19 as consumers are thronging them in large numbers without observing social distancing across the State. Closing the liquor shops will be an effective containment strategy,” Mr. Rajappa told reporters at Peddapuram town.

Mr. Rajappa also sought that the State Government announce a relief package of ₹5,000 to each family in the unorganised sector to help them tide over the financial crisis brought about by the pandemic.