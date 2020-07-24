Andhra Pradesh

China Rajappa calls for closure of liquor shops

It will be a good containment strategy, says former Minister

Former Home Minister and Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala China Rajappa on Friday demanded that the State Government close liquor shops to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

“Liquor shops are a main source for the spread of COVID-19 as consumers are thronging them in large numbers without observing social distancing across the State. Closing the liquor shops will be an effective containment strategy,” Mr. Rajappa told reporters at Peddapuram town.

Mr. Rajappa also sought that the State Government announce a relief package of ₹5,000 to each family in the unorganised sector to help them tide over the financial crisis brought about by the pandemic.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2020 11:08:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/china-rajappa-calls-for-closure-of-liquor-shops/article32186336.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY