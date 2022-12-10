Chilli task force recommends adoption of good agricultural practices and mechanisation at all levels of production

December 10, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It also calls for certification of the produce to help address the quality requirements of the market and in production of ‘consumer safe’ spices

V. Raghavendra

About 25% of total chilli produce ready for export is rejected at the ports due to lack of international quality standard, says a CTFC report.

The Chilli Task Force Committee (CTFC) constituted by the Spices Board (SB) to examine the problems faced by farmers in major chilli producing States has recommended that a joint effort be made by the board, the Quality Council of India, and the Horticulture Departments of the States to spread awareness on the need to adopt Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and organic certification.

Awareness dismal

While pointing out in its study report submitted to the SB a couple of months ago that the awareness is dismal, the CTFC has suggested that the GAP authenticated by the Indian Institute of Horticulture Research, and integrated pest management practices used by M/s ITC Spices be popularised to achieve the desired results in growing high-yielding and disease-resistant varieties.

It was noted by the CTFC that the traditional manner in which chillies were grown by a large number farmers, devoid of awareness of quality of seedlings and seeds, techniques thereof, land preparation, sowing, quality control mechanisms etc., was a matter of concern. 

The situation required spreading of awareness with the involvement of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, State Agriculture Universities, various national institutes and private stakeholders in the PPP model.

The CTFC has also said a concerted effort should be made towards certification of the farmers’ produce with suitable standards such as ‘Global GAP’ and ‘IndGAP’ to help in addressing the quality requirements of the market and in production of ‘consumer safe’ spices.

Minimum assured price

Besides, the committee recommended that the State governments fix minimum assured prices by creating price stabilisation funds, and that mechanisation should be adopted at all levels of chilli production to overcome the issues related to labour, and local machines be developed to replace the expensive Made-in-China ones sooner than later. 

Other recommendations of the CTFC pertain to the development of climate - tolerant varieties, curbing the menace of spurious seeds, improving irrigation facilities, providing customised credit and sufficient storage and warehousing space, studying the use of chilli and its products in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, and making  improved and economically feasible technologies available. 

As far as production of chilli is concerned, Andhra Pradesh leads the table with nearly 6.56 lakh tonnes grown in about 1.76 lakh hectares. It is followed by Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab.

