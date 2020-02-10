Chilli prices crash by 20% in Guntur

While the outbreak of nCoV virus in China has caused a global scare, disturbed travel schedules and affected businesses, the famed Guntur red chilli (Gunturu Sannalu) too has taken a beating. The outbreak of nCoV has led to a 20% dip in prices, and farmers are keeping their fingers crossed in this peak season of chilli exports beginning from February and ending in May.

The year 2019 witnessed an unusual phenomenon when the special varieties of chilli commanded a record high price in the low season, when the chilli stored in cold storages is exported. The price of special variety of chilli ‘Teja’ and ‘Badiga’ touched a staggering ₹20,000 per quintal, but since the beginning of a new year, the prices are coming down.

“We have asked commission agents and traders not to undersell chilli in the guise of outbreak of nCoV in China and we warn against such malpractices. This government is for farmers and we will ensure that farmers are paid better prices,” said AMC Chairman Chandragiri Yesuratnam.

Arrivals

The arrivals at the largest market yard are just peaking at 93,000 quintals per day, but the average price is said to have slid to ₹14,000 per quintal, creating a scare among farmers.

“After many years, the Guntur chilli got a record remunerative price in 2019. But the outbreak of nCoV in China has affected exports. Though these are early days, we are keeping our fingers crossed as there is a dip of ₹20 per kg already,” said commission agents’ association secretary Kothuri Sudhakar.

India is among the leading producers of chilli in the world, along with China, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Andhra Pradesh accounts for more than 65% of chilli production in the country. Of the 11 lakh tonnes produced in the country, 6.7 lakh is produced in Andhra Pradesh alone.