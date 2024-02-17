ADVERTISEMENT

Children’s film festival to begin on March 3 in Vizianagaram

February 17, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The festival would be screening the movies of legendary actor Charlie Chaplin

The Hindu Bureau

The Children Film Festival Society representatives releasing a brochure on the upcoming film festival to be held in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Children Film Festival Society of Vizianagaram president Narayanam Srinivas and executive chairman Ravi K Manda, on Saturday, said that the first-ever film festival would be held from March 3 to 15 at the NCS Theatre in GT Road. The festival will be screening movies such as The Gold Rush, Kid, Circus and The Great Dictator of the great actor, Charlie Chaplin.

Addressing a media conference, Mr. Srinivas said that the present generation kids would enjoy the movies of Charlie Chaplin, who used to give a good message to the society through humour. He said that the film festival would continue ever year in Vizianagaram to promote quality pictures, produced exclusively for kids.

Co-chairpersons Dhavala Venkatarao and Narayanam Gowri Nitya said that the ₹100 collected through each ticket sale would be given to the Rotary Club International for the eradication of polio, which is still prevalent in Pakistan, Afghanistan and other countries. Rotary Club Fort secretary Abhishekh Rickey said that parents could also accompany their kids to watch the movies, which are expected to be screened between 8 a.m. and 10.30 a.m.

