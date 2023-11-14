ADVERTISEMENT

Children told to strive for unity of nation

November 14, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rich tributes were paid to Jawaharlal Nehru during the Children’s Day celebrations organised by South Central Railway’s Women Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO), Vijayawada Division

The Hindu Bureau

A strong foundation rooted in ethics and discipline will pave the way for the overall development of a student, and also for a vibrant nation, South Central Railway’s Women Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO), Vijayawada Division, president Varsha Patil has said.

After paying tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India, during the Children’s Day celebrations at Divisional Railway Auditorium, here, on November 14 (Tuesday), Ms. Varsha Patil said, “Childhood is the most beautiful time in everyone’s life and the memories made during this phase last forever.”

She advised the students to be a better version of themselves and strive for development and unity of the nation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 250 students from Jack and Jill School, run by the SCRWWO, took part in the celebrations.

Later, Ms. Varsha Patil and the organisation members distributed prizes to the winners of painting, essay writing and other competitions held in the past two months for the children of the railway employees’ across the division.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US