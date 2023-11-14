HamberMenu
Children told to strive for unity of nation

Rich tributes were paid to Jawaharlal Nehru during the Children’s Day celebrations organised by South Central Railway’s Women Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO), Vijayawada Division

November 14, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A strong foundation rooted in ethics and discipline will pave the way for the overall development of a student, and also for a vibrant nation, South Central Railway’s Women Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO), Vijayawada Division, president Varsha Patil has said.

After paying tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India, during the Children’s Day celebrations at Divisional Railway Auditorium, here, on November 14 (Tuesday), Ms. Varsha Patil said, “Childhood is the most beautiful time in everyone’s life and the memories made during this phase last forever.”

She advised the students to be a better version of themselves and strive for development and unity of the nation.

Around 250 students from Jack and Jill School, run by the SCRWWO, took part in the celebrations.

Later, Ms. Varsha Patil and the organisation members distributed prizes to the winners of painting, essay writing and other competitions held in the past two months for the children of the railway employees’ across the division.

