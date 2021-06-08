Children to be given diet supplements, says Guntur Collector

GUNTUR

08 June 2021 00:01 IST

District Collector Vivek Yadav said that nutrition supplements would be provided to children through Anganwadi centres in the district.

After inaugurating an exhibition of multi-nutrients at Revenue Kalyana Mandapam, Mr. Vivek Yadav said that the children would be provided nutritious food and awareness would be raised on consumption of eggs, meat and fresh vegetables and nuts in the backdrop of the possibility of a third COVID-19 wave affecting children.

Joint Collector (VS/WS and Development) P. Prasanthi said that a blend of home-cooked food and nutritious diet would help children develop immunity.

JC (Housing) Anupama Anjali said that parents should ensure that children are given nutritious diet.

Later , Mr. Vivek Yadav reviewed the preparedness for an imminent third wave with the Health and Medical Department and said that paediatric wards should be set up at Area Hospitals, CHCs and teaching hospitals.

Task Force Committee member T. Chandrasekhara Reddy gave a power-point presentation on the steps to be taken to increase preparedness.