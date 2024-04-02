GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Children suffering from autism can lead normal life with right support’

April 02, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kids Care Institute managing director Pavan Kumar addressing the students of Inspiro School on the occasion of Autism Awareness Day, on Tuesday.

Managing director of Kids Care Institute N. Pavan Kumar, on Tuesday, said that children suffering from autism would be able to lead a normal life when they are given the right support by family members and teachers.

An awareness programme on autism and its repercussions was organised by Inspiro School on the occasion of Autism Awareness Day. Speaking as the chief guest, Dr. Pavan said that early diagnosis would play a vital role in ensuring normal life for the children suffering from autism, a spectrum disorder.

“Colour blindness, delay in speech, self talk and fear are the important symptoms of autism. The parents need to take the support of doctors and experts to ensure normalcy in such children,” he added. School director Ravi K. Manda and others were present.

