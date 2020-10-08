Children strike a chord with ‘Jagan mama’

Getting pally with the CM, they vow to make best use of govt. schemes to come up in life

The launch of the much-awaited Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme at the Punadipadu Zilla Parishad High School in Kankipadu mandal of Krishna district on Thursday became a platform for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the schoolchildren to shower their love and affection on each other.

Before the formal launch of the programme, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy went round the classrooms, taking a look at the spanking new look of the place, sat with the children on the newly-painted benches, and interacted with them.

Later, in his speech, the Chief Minister said he did not want children from the economically poor families left out in the race of quality education.

“We are giving them new uniforms, textbooks, shoes, socks, belt and a school bag. They will now go to school wearing a new uniform and carrying a set of new things in a new bag. Let them also know that now their “mama” (maternal uncle) is the Chief Minister who will take care of all their needs,” he said amidst loud applause.

Shaik Tasleem, a Class IV student from the mandal parishad primary school, won hearts instantly by addressing the Chief Minister as “mavayya” (mother’s brother).

‘Want to become Collector’

The young girl said she wanted to become a Collector, which now seemed possible through the various schemes launched by the government. She went on to wish that her “Jagan mavayya” should be in power till then to witness her serving the poor just like he was doing now.

The girl said their school was now equipped with all facilities, it looked good as it was given a facelift under the Nadu-Nedu programme, and the children were served nutritious food under the ‘Goru Mudda’ programme.

“Our mavayya knows what we need to come up in life,” she said, and promised to make the best of the various programmes to study hard and become a responsible citizen.

Leela Lahari, a Class V student from the Mandal Parishad School at Kankipadu, said she went to a private school till third class. Due to financial problems, she shifted to a government school. But last year, her family realised that the scenario was changing when her mother received a cash assistance of ₹15,000 under the ‘Amma Vodi’ programme.

“And now, I have received this gift of school kit from my maama,” she said, looking at a smiling Chief Minister.

Lahari promised to work hard to achieve what she aspired in life and said she would also tell her friends and others about the advantages of studying in government schools.

English medium

Usha Kumari, a member of the Parents Committee of the government school at Punadipadu, appealed to the Chief Minister to bring in English medium as a mode of instruction as it would help their children compete with others with confidence. She assured that the parents would extend their full support to him.