Children queue up for COVID tests at Anantapur GGH

15 April 2021 23:13 IST

Say hostels not allowing them without RT-PCR test reports

Parents in the Anantapur district got alerted with six more schoolgirls testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The number of positive cases has been increasing exponentially for the past week. From a mere 40 to 50 a day seven days ago, it reached 334 on Thursday. On Wednesday, it was only 197 positive cases. Five students of KGBV, Roddam, tested positive on Wednesday.

In Kurnool district, the number of positive cases got doubled within a day and reached 626 on Thursday with two deaths reported both from Anantapur and Kurnool districts taking the cumulative toll to 613 and 505 respectively.

The Bukkapatnam Tahsildar along with the Medical Officer and the Mandal Education Officer visited the Girls High School and ordered for testing all other students in the school. The girls were given treatment and given medical kits by sending them for home isolation. Their condition is stable, the Tahsildar said.

Meanwhile, in the Government General Hospital, Anantapur, a large number of young schoolchildren queued up at the out-patient registration counter, where the COVID-19 tests were done.

They said they were all returning to their hostels in the city, but had been asked to get the RT-PCR test done before entering their respective hostels. The parents accompanying some students said the government should have arranged for the tests at their hostels or schools.

No vaccines

At the Immunisation Centre in the GGH, there was a large gathering wanting to take the jab, but there was no stock left, after vaccination was done on a mission mode on Wednesday inoculating more than 36,000 persons all over the district.