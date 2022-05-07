Children perform at Anganwadi schools annual day

Anganwadi teachers and the Women Development and Child Welfare department officials organised ‘Graduation Day’ for the kids

Students arriving for the Anganwadi centre’s annual day celebration, in Vijayawada on May 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Children of various Anganwadi centres exhibited their talent by and participated in cultural shows and fancy dress programmes during the annual day celebrations.

MLA Malladi Vishnu, Collector S. Dilli Rao and Women Development and Child Welfare Principal Secretary A.R. Anuradha and other officers inaugurated the programme here on Friday.

The students performed to patriotic songs, performed folk dances and cultural shows depicting Indian culture and tradition.

Anganwadi teachers and the Women Development and Child Welfare department officials organised ‘Graduation Day’ for the kids. Children dressed like freedom fighters were the cynosure of all eyes.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Anuradha said the government had developed Anganwadi centres on a par with corporate and model schools and was imparting quality education.

Mr. Dilli Rao said that nutritious diet was being supplied in all Anganwadi centres, and about 48,000 children were studying in anganwadi schools in NTR district.

Sub-Collector G.S.S. Praveen Chand, Women Development and Child Welfare Project Director G. Uma Devi, CDPOs Renuka G. Satyavathi, G. Mangamma, Nagamani, Deepthi, Lalitha, Anganwadi teachers and supervisors and parents participated.