Children, parents unwind at riverfront nature camp in Vijayawada

April 30, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

As the city prepares for a peak summer in May, scores of children are using their vacation to join parents and grandparents on the Sunday riverfront nature camp organised by the Swim and Rescue Academy of Amaravati Walkers And Runners Association (AWARA).

The event starts with a sand run under the vaaradhi on the south bank of the river Krishna on Tadepalli side. Every child is accompanied by a parent or a grandparent during a three-hour programme, packed with run-walk-talk-sing-swim training sessions.

“Cooperation is a fine art and children seem to perform better in any joint activity with their parents,” says Ajay Katragadda, environmentalist and founder of AWARA, explaining the objective behind organising these parent-child nature camps every Sunday.

Programme coordinator Sakuntala Devi, who specialises in imparting coaching in swimming to women and children, said people interested in enrolling for the Sunday nature camps can do so by sending a WhatsApp message to 9494126812.

