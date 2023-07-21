Children of Vijayawada Bala Sadan flag negligence of staff, illegal stay of outsiders

July 21, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Poor facilities, negligent staff and illegal stay of outsiders were some of the complaints raised by girls staying in the Bala Sadan here during an inspection by assistant director of Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) department D. Sri Lakshmi and NTR district project director G. Uma Devi on Friday.

The home has about 36 orphans, children with single parent and children from poor families. They said the RO plant, inaugurated by Collector S. Dilli Rao a few days ago, was not functioning and the staff were not getting it repaired. They were also being served poor-quality food, the children said.

“We visited the dormitories, kitchen and toilets in the Bala Sadan and found unhygienic conditions. The staff were not staying in the home; a report will be sent to the Collector for action,” said Ms. Uma Devi.

“The students were suffering from skin diseases and allergy. We found that the staff were negligent and not taking proper care of the children. The students also complained about the illegal stay of some outsiders in the Bala Sadan,” Ms. Sri Lakshmi told The Hindu.

The washing machine and the television were not working, and primary schoolchildren were forced to wash their clothes, Ms. Sri Lakshmi said.

Ms. Uma Devi directed the in-charge superintendent of the home to chlorinate the water tank, clean the dormitories, verandas and the premises regularly and maintain cleanliness.

She said they would bring the children’s complaints to the attention of WD&CW directorate and recommend the removal of outsourced staff at the home. “We will take action against the regular employees for allowing outsiders into the home,” Ms. Uma Devi said.