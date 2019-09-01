Children in KGBVs fail to get cosmetics, sanitary napkins

Kurnool is home to 53 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV), residential schools set up by the government for orphans, semi-orphans, and underprivileged kids. Over 10,000 children are currently residing in these schools. The children earlier used to get cosmetics and sanitary napkins from the government, which they currently are not.

Numerous protests have broken out in the district, demanding that the government start resupplying sanitary napkins to the KGBVS. However, as of September, the children are still not receiving any.

Speaking with The Hindu, State Project Coordinator of Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan (SSA) Bharat Kumar said that in the academic year 2018-19 the napkins were provided by Civil Supplies Department, and has recently gotten shifted back to the SSA.

Responding to a query about when the supply would be reinstated, Mr. Kumar said that they have alerted the district officials to start purchasing them, and soon the KGBVs would get a continuous supply. “Cosmetic kit worth ₹125 and sanitary napkins worth ₹35 per child, has been allocated and we will soon start deploying them,” he added.

Counselling

The students, who join KGBVs, come from extremely poor backgrounds and generally have a tough time settling into the school. An educational expert, under the request of anonymity, told The Hindu that the children have been struggling to cope with the culture shock of a residential school.

“They come from small villages, studying in Telugu medium schools. But in KGBVs they get English medium education and a strict timetable to follow. This is a drastic change from what they are used to,” he added.

Experts claim that there is a necessity to allocate psychologists so that they can speak and solve concerns of students during the transition period. Moreover, a visiting psychologist could provide some clarity on exams, menstrual health, mental health etc to the students which cannot be provided by teachers.

Commenting on menstrual health education, Mr. Kumar said that there is an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) in every school to educate the students. However, the expert said that the ANMs are generally too busy too set aside a specific time to talk to the children. “The ANMs are too busy taking care of sick children. They will not have the time to communicate productively with the children,” he said.

Moreover, some experts also say that ANMs are underqualified to educate and alleviate the concerns of children. Suggestions have been made that people who passed M.A Psychology, should be given the role of a psychologist to speak with the students.

However, Mr. Kumar says that a new training module is under work for the ANMs, which would help them better understand the children and solve their issues.