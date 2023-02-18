Children discuss violation of child rights, dropouts and drug abuse in Andhra Pradesh

February 18, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Students who were selected as ‘Bala Panchayat’ members participated in a discussion on child abuse, minor marriages, drug abuse and other problems in villages.

About 100 children, who attended a convention organised by an NGO Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF), on Saturday, expressed concern over the rising crimes against minors.

“Bala Panchayats were formed in 15 villages in NTR and Krishna districts to identify and bring the problems to the notice of the officers concerned and to develop leadership qualities among the children,” said CRAF State programme director P. Francis Thambi.

The Bala Panchayat members would be in touch with Anganwadi workers, school teachers, ASHA workers, community elders, and teachers in villages, identify minor marriages, dropouts, drug addiction among children, child labour and other issues. They would discuss in the Bala Panchayat and bring them to the notice of the officers, Dr. Francis Thambi said.

“A child marriage issue came to our notice in my village. The girl was studying ninth class. We brought the matter to the notice of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which responded immediately, counselled both the parents and shifted the girl to a Child Care Institution, as a precautionary measure,” said a Bala Panchayat member.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Member J. Rajendra Prasad, Krishna District CWC chairperson, K. Suvartha, in-charge District Child Protection Officer Y. Johnson and others appreciated the performance of Bala Panchayats.

“Each Bala Panchayat will work for two years, under the guidance of Child Rights Committees and volunteers. Students enrolled in Bala Panchayats brought many issues to the notice of the CWC and SCPCR and stopped child marriages and took preventive action,” the CRAF programme director said. hrs.