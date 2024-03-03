Children connect with nature on Krishna river bank

March 03, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

When children connect with nature and freely explore its components, they develop their own personal relationship with it. To facilitate this relationship, members of the Amaravati Walkers and Runners’ Association (AWARA) have been organising a series of exciting activities for children on the banks of the Krishna river .

In the wee hours of March 3 (Sunday), over 100 children, with their parents in tow, thronged the river bank to be part of a cheerful celebration of World Wildlife Day.

The sand trail on the south bank under Vaaradhi, near Tadepalli, resonated with the buzz of playful children.

Starting with a sand run, they participated in yoga performed collectively in sync and recitation of Telugu poetry, songs and stories.

Retired Chief General Manager of Vijaya Dairy T. Baburao flagged off the chain of events and lauded the relentless efforts of AWARA in making children connect with nature. The early morning crowd was a motley group of government employees, their children and grandchildren. The activities culminated in lessons in swimming by members of AWARA’s Swim and Rescue Academy and water sports.

Founder of the association Ajay Katragadda said the long-term vision behind the Sunday swim camps was to connect the future citizens with the planet. Parents keen on enrolling their children in these free ‘Swim-Sundays’ may send a WhatsApp message on 9494126812, he said.

