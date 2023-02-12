Children bag cash prizes in Quran recitation competition

February 12, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Minorities Commission Chairman Iqbal Ahmed Khan on Sunday said that recitation of holy books would help in inculcating values and morality in children.

Speaking at a State-level Quran recitation competition organised by members of the United Forum for Qur’anic Studies (UFQS) here on Sunday, Dr. Iqbal expressed concern over the rise in crime among youngsters and urged parents, teachers and elders in families to teach morals to the children. He said students should keep away from banned social media apps.

Prize distribution

Later, prizes were distributed to the winners. G. Nousha Khair of Kurnool won first prize In the 3 to 5 years age group, Shamika Gharfa, a native of Ananthapur, won second prize and Shaik Mohammad Ali of Guntur won the third prize in the same category.

In the 6 to 8 years category, P. Mohammad Raihan of Ananthapur bagged the first prize, Md. Ayisha Firdaus of Vijayawada won second prize and Sk. Malika Tabassum bagged the third prize. Abdul Hasheem Rehan of Vijayawada secured first prize in the 9 to 12 years category, Abdul Habibunnissa of Vijayawada stood second and Happa Jamia Umme Sulaim of Visakhapatnam bagged the third prize.

Winners of the first prize in different categories were given a cash prize of ₹20,000 each, ₹15,000 were given to the runner-ups and ₹10,000 was presented to the second runner-ups. All participants were given mementos and school bags.

Jamath-E-Islami Hind, AP State president Muhammad Rafeeq and UFQS chairman Md. Dawood were among others present on occasion.