ADVERTISEMENT

Childcare homes told to take precautions to protect inmates from heatwave

May 18, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Child Welfare Committees asks the home staff to supply buttermilk and ORS to the children

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Krishna district CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha and her Guntur counterpart G. Arogya Pramila during their inspection visit to the Chiguru Children’s Home in Guntur district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairpersons of Guntur and Krishna districts made a surprise visit to the Chiguru Children’s Home on May 17 (Wednesday).

Krishna district CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha and her Guntur counterpart G. Arogya Pramila enquired about the measures being taken in the dormitories to protect the children from heatwaves.

They went around the children’s home at Penumaka village and enquired from the children about the quality of food being served to them. They expressed satisfaction over the maintenance of the facility.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Water should be sprinkled on the home premises and sufficient drinking water, ORS sachets and buttermilk should be supplied to the children regularly. All the children were seen in a happy mood in Chiguru home,” Ms. Suvartha said.

Ms. Pramila instructed the home organisers Fr. Antaiah and Anil Kumar to allow the children to play games and take steps to prevent sunstroke in the wake of the rising temperatures.

Mr. Anil Kumar explained that 85 children were in the home, including the bridge school students, and about 15 CCTVs were installed on the premises.

The staff must take the children with complaints of dehydration to hospital immediately, said Ms. Suvartha. “We will inspect more childcare homes and enquire about the facilities there,” said Ms. Pramila .

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US