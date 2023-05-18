HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Childcare homes told to take precautions to protect inmates from heatwave

Child Welfare Committees asks the home staff to supply buttermilk and ORS to the children

May 18, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Krishna district CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha and her Guntur counterpart G. Arogya Pramila during their inspection visit to the Chiguru Children’s Home in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Krishna district CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha and her Guntur counterpart G. Arogya Pramila during their inspection visit to the Chiguru Children’s Home in Guntur district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairpersons of Guntur and Krishna districts made a surprise visit to the Chiguru Children’s Home on May 17 (Wednesday).

Krishna district CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha and her Guntur counterpart G. Arogya Pramila enquired about the measures being taken in the dormitories to protect the children from heatwaves.

They went around the children’s home at Penumaka village and enquired from the children about the quality of food being served to them. They expressed satisfaction over the maintenance of the facility.

“Water should be sprinkled on the home premises and sufficient drinking water, ORS sachets and buttermilk should be supplied to the children regularly. All the children were seen in a happy mood in Chiguru home,” Ms. Suvartha said.

Ms. Pramila instructed the home organisers Fr. Antaiah and Anil Kumar to allow the children to play games and take steps to prevent sunstroke in the wake of the rising temperatures.

Mr. Anil Kumar explained that 85 children were in the home, including the bridge school students, and about 15 CCTVs were installed on the premises.

The staff must take the children with complaints of dehydration to hospital immediately, said Ms. Suvartha. “We will inspect more childcare homes and enquire about the facilities there,” said Ms. Pramila .

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.