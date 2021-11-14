Child welfare panels in villages sought

Senior advocate and Child Welfare Committee member P. Chittibabu on Sunday urged the government to appoint child welfare committees in all villages to create awareness among them about their rights which were being neglected in spite of enactment of many laws.

People’s Action for Rural Awakening (PARA), Dalit Bahujan Shramik Front (DBSU), Child Rights Response Society (CRRS) and other organisations jointly launched awareness programmes on child rights.

After releasing a poster, Mr. Chittibabu said that child marriages and child labour turned into a bane for children in rural areas of the district.

PARA convener N. Varaprasad said that effective implementation of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act-2015 was the need of the hour.

PARA coordinator S. Kalibabu and International Human Rights Association coordinator B. Sankara Rao were among those present.