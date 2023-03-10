ADVERTISEMENT

Child trafficking racket: DGP directs police to step up vigil on IVF centres

March 10, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

Managements of the centres will be booked if their staff leak patient details, he says

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that the managements of the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) centres will be booked if their staff leak the details of the patients and resort to crimes.

“In some IVF centres, the paramedical and administrative staff are giving the details of the patients to child traffickers. Police will act sternly against the hospital managements too,” the DGP warned.

Referring to the Maharashtra child selling racket, which has links to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said some nurses, counsellors and the administrative staff in a few IVF centres were observing the issueless couples, who were taking treatment.

“In this case, unearthed by Parbhani district police of Maharashtra, four children were rescued at Jaggaiahpet, and the accused were either working in IVF centres, or were having links with the staff of the hospitals. We request the IVF centre managements to maintain a vigil on the employees to check crimes, failing which similar action would be taken against the doctors,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

Instructions had been given to the police to keep a vigil on the IVF centres. The Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) should step up informant network to prevent trafficking in children, the DGP said.

