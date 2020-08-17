Child trafficking: police now focus on properties of Namratha

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 August 2020 23:51 IST

The doctor allegedly amasses wealth in several places

The city police team, probing the child trafficking case, now decides to investigate into the properties reportedly amassed by Dr. Namratha, the main accused in the case and the managing director of Universal Srushti Hospital.

Sources in the Police Department say that properties worth crores of rupees in Davanagere, Coorg, Hyderabad, Visakhapatanam, Guntur, Vijayawada, Kolkata, and Bhubaneswar have been unearthed by the investigating team.

The team, investigating the case, so far detected six alleged child trafficking cases. In total, 63 deliveries were reported in the hospital since 2017, and it is learnt the team is trying to trace all the 63 cases.

This apart, probing deeper into the case, the team is trying to ascertain the background and authenticity in the delivery cases in which Dr. Namratha was involved prior to 2017.

The accused has been practising since 2010 in different places, and efforts are on to dig out the details.

With more people now lodging complaints, it is learnt that even a couple from the USA has expressed doubt on the veracity of delivery of their child, the police have intensified the pace of their investigation.

Network

There are allegations that Dr. Namratha, through a well-oiled network in the rural areas and agents, conspired to target egg donors, destitute pregnant women and unwed pregnancies to procure babies for their trafficking. The doctor’s modus operandi is to sell the babies to rich families who are childless.

So far the police have arrested 14 persons in the case, including Dr. Ch. Padmaja of Padmaja Hospitals and Dr. Namratha.

The others include a couple of doctors working with them, agents, nurses, ANM workers and other staff members.