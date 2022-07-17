Child tests negative for monkeypox in Andhra Pradesh

No cases of monkeypox in the State: Health commissioner

A view of the super-specialty wing of the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. File | Photo Credit: V. Raju

A two-year-old girl being treated for fever and rashes at the Government General Hospital (GGH) here tested negative for the monkeypox virus.

Suspecting that the child contracted the virus, authorities of the Health Department sent her samples, who had a recent history of international travel, to the National Institute of Virology, Pune on Saturday.

The test result came out negative for the virus and there are no cases of monkeypox in Andhra Pradesh, said Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas in a release on Sunday.

According to NTR District Medical and Health Officer Dr. M. Suhasini, the girl along with her two siblings and mother came to the city on July 11 from Dubai via New Delhi.

"The girl was brought to the old GGH with fever and rashes. Considering the travel history of the family and severity of rashes on her body we have alerted the health commissioner and sent samples to the NIV through air transport," said Dr. Suhasini.

Along with the girl, her siblings and mother were placed under isolation in the paediatrics ward as a precautionary measure and they are being taken care of, she said.

The test result was declared about eight hours after submitting the samples with NIV.