Child rights panel seeks extension of time for Mission Vatsalya Scheme till April 30

The last date for applying for the scheme which provides financial aid to orphan students ended on April 15

April 15, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of various child rights organisations have appealed to the government to extend the last date for applying for Mission Vatsalya Scheme, under which Centre will give ₹4,000, to each orphan child.

The last date for applying for the scheme was April 15, 2023. However, the child rights activists requested the government to extend the time up to April 30.

Children who lost their parents due to COVID or other reasons, and were going to school, were eligible for the Mission Vatsalya Scheme, said AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairman Kesali Appa Rao.

“In the wake of the ongoing examinations and heatwaves, students could not get the required documents on time,” said Mr. Appa Rao and appealed to the government to extend the last date.

Representations were sent to Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smrithi Irani, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Principal Secretary and Director of AP Women Development and Child Welfare Department, he said.

