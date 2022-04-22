A.P. child rights panel takes charge
Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (AP SCPCR) Chairman Kesali Appa Rao, assumed charge on Friday.
Commission Members J. Rajendra Prasad, G. Seetaram and T. Adi Lakshmi also took charge. Later, they met Women Development and Child Welfare Principal Secretary A.R. Anuradha and Director S. Siri.
SCPCR Secretary T.V. Srinivas, Commission former member V.S.V. Krishna Kumar and other officers were present.
