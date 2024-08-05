GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Child rights panel seeks report on student delivering a baby at KGBV in Prakasam district

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights takes suo motu cognisance of the incident; seeks details of the action taken against the officials and staff of the school

Published - August 05, 2024 08:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) took suo motu cognisance of the case related to the delivery of a baby by an intermediate student in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Prakasam district recently.

A first-year intermediate student gave birth to a premature baby in the washroom of the KGBV at Kothapatnam village on July 31.

“The Commission directed the Prakasam district officials to submit a report on the incident and the action taken against the negligent staff and officers,” said the SCPCR Chairperson, Kesali Appa Rao.

Commission member B. Padmavathi, while expressing concern over the incident, directed the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) and Education Department officials to take care of the health of the student.

“The district officials were directed to submit a report within 72 hours on the incident,” Ms. Padmavathi said, adding that Sachivalayam staff, Police and Education department officials would visit the schools and explain to the students the measures for girl child protection.

In another case, the SCPCR directed the Tribal Welfare Department to submit a report on the issue of students being engaged for preparing food in the Tribal Welfare Residential School at Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district, Ms. Padmavathi said.

“Following complaints that children from 6th to 10th classes were engaged in preparing food, the Commission issued a direction to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the matter,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

