Child rights panel displeased over poor facilities at Child Care Institution in Vijayawada

March 01, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairman Kesali Appa Rao inspected Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan (NJBB) and the Child Care Institution (CCI) near Vijayawada railway station on Wednesday.

Mr. Appa Rao, along with Commission member Bathula Padmavathi and G. Rama Devi, Protection Officer of NTR District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), made a surprise visit to the facilities. The inmates urged the team to send them back to their homes.

The team inspected the quality of food being served to the inmates and the condition of dormitories and toilets. Ms. Padmavathi interacted with the children and verified the details of the inmates.

“There is no running water facility in the toilets. Unhygienic conditions were seen in the Child Care Institution,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

The Commission member questioned Child Care Institution in-charge G. Sekhar Babu and organiser Prasanna as to why the children were kept in the home for about three months. They were instructed to produce the orders referred by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to keep the children in the Child Care Institution.

Mr. Appa Rao asked Ms. Rama Devi to prepare Social Investigation Report (SIR) of each inmate, and take measures to reunite the children with their families. Several inmates of Kurnool, Kolkata and other places had been staying in the Child Care Institution for many days, Ms. Padmavathi said.

“The Child Care Institution is being poorly maintained. Instructions have been issued to the authorities concerned to improve the conditions, provide clean water, and make arrangements to set up complaint and first-aid boxes and other facilities. Departmental action will be taken as per Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children), Act 2015 for any negligence in this regard,” said Mr. Appa Rao.

