HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Child rights panel displeased over poor facilities at Child Care Institution in Vijayawada

There is no running water facility in toilets and unhygienic conditions prevail on the premises, says the team

March 01, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman K. Appa Rao and member B. Padmavathi inspecting the Navajeen Bala Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman K. Appa Rao and member B. Padmavathi inspecting the Navajeen Bala Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairman Kesali Appa Rao inspected Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan (NJBB) and the Child Care Institution (CCI) near Vijayawada railway station on Wednesday.

Mr. Appa Rao, along with Commission member Bathula Padmavathi and G. Rama Devi, Protection Officer of NTR District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), made a surprise visit to the facilities. The inmates urged the team to send them back to their homes.

The team inspected the quality of food being served to the inmates and the condition of dormitories and toilets. Ms. Padmavathi interacted with the children and verified the details of the inmates.

“There is no running water facility in the toilets. Unhygienic conditions were seen in the Child Care Institution,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

The Commission member questioned Child Care Institution in-charge G. Sekhar Babu and organiser Prasanna as to why the children were kept in the home for about three months. They were instructed to produce the orders referred by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to keep the children in the Child Care Institution.

Mr. Appa Rao asked Ms. Rama Devi to prepare Social Investigation Report (SIR) of each inmate, and take measures to reunite the children with their families. Several inmates of Kurnool, Kolkata and other places had been staying in the Child Care Institution for many days, Ms. Padmavathi said.

“The Child Care Institution is being poorly maintained. Instructions have been issued to the authorities concerned to improve the conditions, provide clean water, and make arrangements to set up complaint and first-aid boxes and other facilities. Departmental action will be taken as per Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children), Act 2015 for any negligence in this regard,” said Mr. Appa Rao.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.