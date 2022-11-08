Child rights panel directs probe into shifting of body on two-wheeler

Krishna district officials told to submit a report over the incident

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
November 07, 2022 23:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Prade State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) expressed concern over reports that a man had to carry his son’s body on a two-wheeler to a mortuary in Machilipatnam town on Monday.

The boy, G. Naveen Kumar, 14, who went to Manginapudi beach on Sunday, was swept away in the waters and his body was found on Monday. The boy’s father Nagaraju and maternal uncle Bala Krishna reportedly carried the body on their two-wheeler for some distance before being halted by police who shifted the body to a van.

SCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao, while expressing concern over the incident, directed the Krishna district officials to conduct an inquiry and take necessary action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The theme of Grama and Ward Sachivalayams is to maintain a close relationship with the public and solve the problems of people at the village-level. How do such incidents happen without the notice of the staff of the departments concerned?” Mr. Appa Rao questioned.

Commission member J. Rajendra Prasad, who conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident, said it was strange that the family had to shift the body on a two-wheeler on Monday when the beach was packed with devotees on the occasion of Kartika Somavaram.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Many police, medical and health department staff, as well as Sachivalayam staff, swimmers, SDRF and Fire personnel were deployed along the beaches for Kartika Masam. How did the incident go unnoticed by all these officials?” Mr. Rajendra Prasad asked.

The district officials were directed to submit a detailed report into the incident, the SCPCR Member told The Hindu.

When contacted, Krishna District Revenue Officer (DRO) M. Venkateswarlu said the incident was unfortunate, and added that the family members, who were in shock, carried the child’s body on the two-wheeler without informing the officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app