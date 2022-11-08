Child rights panel directs probe into shifting of body on two-wheeler

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Prade State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) expressed concern over reports that a man had to carry his son’s body on a two-wheeler to a mortuary in Machilipatnam town on Monday.

The boy, G. Naveen Kumar, 14, who went to Manginapudi beach on Sunday, was swept away in the waters and his body was found on Monday. The boy’s father Nagaraju and maternal uncle Bala Krishna reportedly carried the body on their two-wheeler for some distance before being halted by police who shifted the body to a van.

SCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao, while expressing concern over the incident, directed the Krishna district officials to conduct an inquiry and take necessary action.

“The theme of Grama and Ward Sachivalayams is to maintain a close relationship with the public and solve the problems of people at the village-level. How do such incidents happen without the notice of the staff of the departments concerned?” Mr. Appa Rao questioned.

Commission member J. Rajendra Prasad, who conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident, said it was strange that the family had to shift the body on a two-wheeler on Monday when the beach was packed with devotees on the occasion of Kartika Somavaram.

“Many police, medical and health department staff, as well as Sachivalayam staff, swimmers, SDRF and Fire personnel were deployed along the beaches for Kartika Masam. How did the incident go unnoticed by all these officials?” Mr. Rajendra Prasad asked.

The district officials were directed to submit a detailed report into the incident, the SCPCR Member told The Hindu.

When contacted, Krishna District Revenue Officer (DRO) M. Venkateswarlu said the incident was unfortunate, and added that the family members, who were in shock, carried the child’s body on the two-wheeler without informing the officials.