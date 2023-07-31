Child Rights Commission serves notices on Project Directors of WD&CW Dept. in Andhra Pradesh

July 31, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) served notices on the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Project Directors of Eluru and NTR Districts, in the cases related to impregnating of two siblings by their stepfather in Pedapadu mandal and tonsuring of nine girls of Vijayawada Bala Sadan (Government Home).

The stepfather allegedly impregnated his elder daughter when she was 13 years old in 2019, with the help of his wife. The couple aborted the girl’s pregnancy then. However, she was impregnated again and gave birth to a female baby in 2021, when she was 15 years old.

The younger daughter of the couple was impregnated in October 2022 when she was 16, and she gave birth to a stillborn (male) baby. The accused threw the body in a canal, according to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue came to light when the second daughter, along with her relatives, lodged a complaint with the Disha Mahila Police on July 12. Police arrested the couple and shifted the siblings to a rehabilitation centre.

Responding to the news published in The Hindu, that the accused had enrolled the name of the grandmother as the mother of the baby at the local Anganwadi centre, and was taking ration with the connivance of the PHC staff, the Child Rights Commission served notices on officials and staff concerned and directed them to appear before it on August 8 with all relevant details of the case.

In another case, in which nine girls of the Government Bala Sadan in Vijayawada were tonsured, the SCPCR inspected the home manned by the WD&CW Department on July 22. The Commission observed that the children were anaemic, staying in unhygienic atmosphere, and suffering from various ailments.

The Commission noticed that the officers concerned were not visiting Bala Sadan regularly, and were neglecting the inmates and not maintaining the records properly.

SCPCR directed the NTR District WD&CW Project Director, Bala Sadan Superintendent, Superviser and the staff who were responsible for the incident to appear before the Commission in person on August 8.

A detailed enquiry on violation of child rights and the negligence of the concerned staff and the officers is being probed, the notices said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.