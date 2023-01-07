ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Child Rights Commission to inquire into two cases student misconduct at government schools

January 07, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Reportedly, a Class IX student of a state-run school shoots a video of a lady teacher, makes an inappropriate video with it and uploads it on social media

The Hindu Bureau, Rajulapudi Srinivas

AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairman Kesali Appa Rao has directed the Education Department officials to conduct an inquiry into the alleged misbehaviour of a Class IX student in the classroom in a government school, at Penuganchiprolu mandal in NTR District.

It was alleged the student shot a video of a lady teacher teaching in the classroom, made an inappropriate video with it and uploaded it on social media. The boy had reportedly sent the video to his friends, which went viral.

The Commission Chairman, who spoke with the NTR District Education Officer (DEO), C.V. Renuka, directed the concerned officials to submit a report on the incident. Commission Member J. Rajendra Prasad will visit the school and inquire into the incident, Mr. Appa Rao said.

The DEO said an inquiry had been ordered into the alleged indecent. Counselling would be given to the student and his parents, she said.

Drunk students damage school property

In another incident, four Class IX students and two Class X students, reportedly in an inebriated condition, damaged the classroom windows of their school, M.K. Baig School, in Vijayawada, during the New Year eve celebrations, the SCPCR Chairman said.

Following a complaint lodged by the school headmaster, an inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken on all six students, the DEO said.

“SCPCR has taken serious note of the two incidents in the NTR District. Instructions have been given to take action against the students and provide protection for the teachers affected,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

CONNECT WITH US