Child rights commission begins inquiry as teacher makes student sit inside dustbin at school in Konaseema district

Student was given punishment for making noise in classroom; police register case under Juvenile Justice Act

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
October 25, 2022 20:39 IST

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has launched an inquiry into the incident of a teacher making a fifth class student sit inside a dustbin for making noise in the classroom at Government High School at Antarvedipalem of Sakinetipalli mandal in Konaseema district.

“The teacher made the student sit inside the dustbin for about an hour on October 21. He also made some insulting remarks on the student,” said APSCPCR member T. Adi Lakshmi, after interacting with the students and other teachers in the school on October 25.

Acting on a complaint, the police have registered a case under JJ Act, 2015, and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, said SCPCR Chairman Kesali Apparao.

Ms. Adi Lakshmi asked the officials of women development and child welfare, education, police departments and the staff of Sachivalayam to ensure that the boy continued his studies.

“The teacher has violated child rights and harassed the child. The boy has been counselled. An awareness programme on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act has been organised for the teachers,” said Mr. Appa Rao.

Meanwhile, the teacher has fallen sick and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

