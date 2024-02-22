ADVERTISEMENT

Child rights body asks schools to stop serving chicken in hostels in wake of bird flu in Andhra Pradesh

February 22, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The teachers have been instructed to monitor the health condition of students

Rajulapudi Srinivas
APSCPCR member J. Rajendra Prasad enquiring about the food poisoning at Tribal Welfare Boys Residential School at Jeelugumilli in Eluru district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has directed the teachers to stop serving chicken in hostels in the wake of the reports of bird flu in the State.

The animal husbandry officials, who confirmed bird flu in Nellore district, were instructed to take steps to check its spread.

APSCPCR member Jangam Rajendra Prasad enquired about the health condition of the students at Tribal Welfare Boys Residential School at Jeelugumilli in Eluru district when they fell sick a few days ago, said APSCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao.

“Mr. Rajendra Prasad who met the children at Jangareddygudem Government Hospital and the Ashram School observed that 42 students fell sick after consuming chicken curry on February 18 (Sunday),” Mr. Appa Rao said.

Instructions have been issued to the hostel warden not to serve chicken as the animal husbandry officials were collecting samples from the poultries located in the villages nearby in wake of bird flu, Mr. Rajendra Prasad told The Hindu on February 22 (Thursday).

Mr. Appa Rao, while expressing concern over the frequent food poisoning incidents reported from schools and colleges, said the Tribal Welfare, SC, BC and Social Welfare hostel principals and teachers should monitor the health condition of the inmates as the annual examinations are scheduled shortly.

The headmasters and staff preparing mid-day meals have been told to maintain quality and serve hot meals to students in all schools, the Commission Chairman said.

