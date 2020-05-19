Child rights activists urge govt. to cancel SSC exam

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 May 2020 23:01 IST

Environment not conducive, says Bala Vikas president

Bala Vikas Foundation president and child rights activist Narava Prakasa Rao, in a letter to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, requested that the government cancel this year’s Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations for Class X students.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the examination can be cancelled and all Class X students considered to have cleared the exam, Mr. Prakasa Rao said in the letter.

It is estimated that nearly 6.39 lakh students are appearing for the SSC examination, which is scheduled to be held from June 10 to 15.

“The children are already under great pressure due to the pandemic and lockdown, and scheduling the examination will put them under further pressure,” he said.

Appreciating the State Government’s decision to not hold any examinations for students studying in classes VI to IX, he said many students have been confined to hostels and quarantine centres and that the environment is not conducive for holding any examination.

Moreover, bringing a large number of students together at one place, especially when the pandemic is on the rise, may not be a healthy decision, he added.