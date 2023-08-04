Child protection officials in A.P.’s Eluru ‘attacked’ for rescuing children found begging on street

August 04, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:05 am IST

Family members of seven children who were rescued from begging at Jangareddygudem in Eluru district reportedly attacked the office of District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) on Thursday.

Anganwadi staff and Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu (MSKs) rescued the children following a tip-off that they were seen begging near Jangareddygudem bus station in Eluru district. They were then brought to District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) department.

Later in the day, the children’s mother, along with her relatives, came to the DCPO’s office to enquire about the children. They reportedly entered into an argument with the staff for shifting the children to the office.

“We tried in vain to explain the situation to them and send the children to a child care institution. But, the children’s mother entered into argument, abused us and tried to attack us,” DCPO Ch. Suryachakraveni told The Hindu.

Unable to control the situation, the staff alerted the Three Town Police, who rushed to the office, pacified the family members and counselled the woman, Ms. Suryachakraveni added.

“We shifted two girls to a shelter home and two boys to another home. As the remaining three were aged below five years, we handed them over to their mother,” Ms. Chakraveni said.

“The woman has seven children, including two adolescent girls. All were begging in Jangareddygudem town. The children were anaemic and were not going to schools,” the DCPO said.