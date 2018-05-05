Child molesters will face stringent punishment, says CM

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said those committing atrocities on children would be dealt with harshly and the guilty would face stringent punishment.

Mr. Naidu visited the family of the nine-year-old rape victim, who was being treated at the Government General Hospital here, and interacted with mediapersons.

“I am very clear on this. If anyone assaults or molests minors, the day he does it will be the last day in his life. The laws are stringent on crimes against children and I assure all that this government will deal with such acts in a stern manner irrespective of the antecedents of the accused.’’

Mr. Naidu, who spent close to 45 minutes with the family, turned emotional as he narrated the sequence of events leading to the ghastly incident at Dachepalli in which the minor was allegedly molested by a 55-year-old man.

“I feel ashamed to even talk about issues like these. The girl used to call the accused grandpa, but there are times when human beings behave worse than beasts. Soon after I came to know about the incident, I instructed the DIG, the SP and the Collector to visit the village. We formed 17 teams to nab the accused and in the end, he committed suicide,’’ Mr. Naidu said.

Rallies tomorrow

The CM said there was an urgent need to create greater awareness on crimes against children and said on Monday evening, public rallies christened “Adabiddaku Rakshanaga Kaduladam,’’ (let’s move for protection of women) would be held at all district headquarters and mandals. Mr. Naidu promised that the State government would stand by the family in the hour of distress. In addition to the ₹5 lakh ex gratia, the government would give ₹5 lakh. The family would be given two acres agricultural land and a house site. “After interacting with the family, I am moved and have decided to fund the education of the victim till she completes her education. I will be a guardian of the child till she settles down in life,’’ he said.

Minister for Civil Supplies P. Pulla Rao, Minister for Social Welfare N. Ananda Babu, Gurazala MLA Y. Srinivasa Rao, AP Mahila Commission Chairperson N. Rajakumari and District Collector Kona Sasidhar were present.