 />
Crossword+

Child mauled to death by stray dogs in A.P.’s NTR district

Vijayawada Parliament Member, Kesineni Sivanath, SCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao expressed concern over the death of the boy, directs VMC, Panchayat Raj officials to take steps to prevent dog menace

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:59 am IST - PENUGANCHIPROLU

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Dogs block the road for the vehicle riders and pedestrians at Auto Nagar in Vijayawada. Representational image.

Dogs block the road for the vehicle riders and pedestrians at Auto Nagar in Vijayawada. Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a shocking incident, a two-year-old boy was mauled to death on Monday (November 11, 2024) by a pack of stray dogs at Model Colony in Penuganchiprolu village in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh.

Also read: Toddler mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad’s Jawaharnagar

Balathoti Prem Kumar was playing in front his house when about ten dogs attacked the toddler on Monday (November 11, 2024) evening. He died while being shifted to the hospital, the villagers said.

Parents inconsolable

“There are many stray dogs in the village. I chased the dogs several times, but this time they killed my son,” Prem Kumar’s father B. Gopala Rao said as tears welled in his eyes.

“I heard the cries of my son. By the time I came out a pack of dogs were attacking him. I tried in vain to save my child,” Nagarani, the boy’s mother, said wailing inconsolably.

“We saw the dogs attacking Prem Kumar. Immediately, we chased the dogs and shifted the boy to a hospital in Nandigama. But, doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’,” said a local Ramana.

Vijayawada Parliament Member Kesineni Sivanath conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members. The MP directed the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and the Veterinary Department officials to take up a drive to check dog menace in the district.

Four-year-old boy dies from injuries sustained in stray dog attack in Ranipet

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairman Kesali Appa Rao, while expressing shock over the death of the boy, directed the VMC officials to submit a report on the incident.

“The Commission will visit Penuganchiprolu village, conduct an inquiry on the death of the toddler,” Dr. Appa Rao told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The SCPCR Chairman said that many incidents of street dogs attacking children occurred in Srikakulam, Palakonda and other places in the last few days. The Panchayat Raj and the Municipal officials should take steps to prevent dog menace, Mr. Appa Rao said.

Published - November 12, 2024 11:58 am IST

0 / 0
