Child marriage victims pour out their woes at State-level consultation in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

December 14, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

“I was studying in Class IX when I was married off. I pleaded with my parents to put it off, but nobody listened to me and forcibly went ahead with the wedding,” said a young woman, now a mother of two, at a State-level consultation on the menace of child marriages organised by an NGO called Child Rights and You (CRY).

ADVERTISEMENT

The young woman urged the officials present at the programme to take strong measures to put an end to child marriages.

“Though an NGO had made all attempts to prevent the marriage from taking place, my parents secretly made all the arrangements and I was forced to go ahead with it. I became a mother to two daughters at a very young age, due to which I have developed health issues. In the meantime, my husband and in-laws began harassing me for giving birth to two girls. My husband has now deserted me. Getting married off as a child has destroyed my life,” the woman said.

Another woman narrated a similar ordeal at the programme. She thanked the activists who were waging a struggle to eliminate the practice in society and urged the government to act tough against those who were performing child marriages.

AP Press Academy Chairman Kommineni Srinivas, who attended the programme, asked the government agencies and the NGOs working on the issue to utilise the services of the media to highlight the laws, consequences of child marriages and the punishments and put an end to menace.

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) members J. Rajendra Prasad and T. Adi Lakshmi said the Commission was organising awareness programmes in schools and colleges against child marriages.

CRY AP and Telangana senior manager Badugu Chennaiah has ppealed to the Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs), Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) and police officers to join hands to prevent child marriage.

South Region programme head of CRY, Y. Peter Suneel, shared the study report and the findings of the organisation to the officers and other participants. He explained the reasons for child marriages and the impact on teenagers.

Krishna District Child Protection Officer Rama, NGO representatives Lalithamma, P. Francis Thambi, Sudha, Ramesh and others participated.