Child marriage stopped, families counselled in Vijayawada

May 05, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department prevented a child marriage scheduled for May 11, in NTR District on Friday. They counselled the family members of both the bride and the bridegroom, said WD&CW project director, G. Uma Devi.

On information, social worker K. Latha Vasantha Kumari and outreach worker G. Prema Latha rushed to the bridegroom’s house at Rayanapadu and explained to his family the consequences of the marraige.

“The minor is aged 16 and had appeared for SSC examinations; the bridegroom is 26 years old. We explained to them the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and how it would affect them,” said Ms. Vasantha Kumari.

Both the family members were bound over to not proceed with the child marriage, said protection officer, Y. Johnson.

A detailed investigation is on, said Mr. Uma Devi, adding that instructions were given to Anganwadi supervisors and Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu (MSKs) to keep vigil.

