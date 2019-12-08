Child marriage averted in the nick of time in Gudur in A. P.

District officials stopped the marriage of a 14-year-old girl with her maternal uncle at Gudur in Kurnool district on Sunday.

A team of 15 officials, including officers from the Revenue, Police, and Integrated Child Development Officer (ICDS) reached the spot where the marriage ceremony began and stopped it.

Just in time

According to ICDS officials, the wedding was scheduled to be held at 10:18 am. The officers arrived at the venue at 10:15 am and stopped it.

“We are counselling parents on both sides, and have also taken a written statement from them,” said District Child Protection Officer, T. Sarada.

Back to school

She said the girl child is a class VIII student in a nearby school, and added that the latter would continue to attend the school from Monday. Talking about the future course of action, Ms. Sarada said if the child was willing, the ICDS officers would have taken her to a rescue home. “However, as the child wished to stay with her parents, we will be vigilant over the matter and make sure that this incident does not recur,” she added.

Meanwhile, police said they have not booked any against the parents or others, since no formal complaint was lodged.