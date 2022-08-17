Child labourers write success stories, secure plum jobs

They were adopted by Dy. Chief Inspector of Factories, Shiva Kumar 15 years ago

Labour Minister G. Jayaram with the rescued cjhild labourers who landed good jobs, at his residence in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Three child labourers, who were rescued from factories and manufacturing units some 15 years ago, have completed their education and landed good jobs, thanks to Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories M.V. Siva Kumar Reddy, who adopted them after rescuing them from the raids.

Of the rescued child labourers, Y. Vijay Kumar is working as a software professional in TCS, while his brother Y. Siva Kumar, is pursuing CA final semester. Another boy, G. Janardhana Rao is working as Business Development Associate in PhonePe Private Limited.

Labour Minister Gummanuru Jayaram on Wednesday appreciated the three youth for scripting their success stories and being role models for others, and Mr. Siva Kumar Reddy, who adopted them and moulded them into good citizens.

“I rescued Janardhan from a spinning mill on the outskirts of Guntur in 2006, when he was engaged for labour work along with his grandmother. Later, I convinced the elderly woman and admitted Janardhan in a school. After completing SSC, and college, he did engineering and secured a good job,” the Dy. Chief Inspector of Factories said.

The siblings, Vijay Kumar and Siva Kumar, were rescued from another spinning mill during a raid against child labour in 2008. Both of them cried when we released them. When enquired, both said they were interested in studies. “Immediately, I admitted them in a school. Vijay Kumar stood top in Intermediate and in engineering and got job with good package in TCS. I am happy that they are well settled,” Mr. Siva Kumar Reddy said.

The Minister appreciated the Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories for taking care of the children with humanity after rescuing them from work. The officers should emulate Mr. Siva Kumar Reddy for creating a good society, Mr. Jayaram said.

Mr. Siva Kumar Reddy said another child labour, K. Siva Prasad, who was rescued some 20 years ago during a child labour drive at Kurnool completed PG in medicine, and was working as an oncologist in a private medical college.

“I am happy to see the boys in good positions. About 30 students of ITI College for Deaf and Dumb run by TTD at Alipiri were also provided jobs recently,” the Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories said, adding that he had more plans to help the poor child and the child labourers.