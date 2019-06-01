Andhra Pradesh

Child dies after alleged sexual assault

A two-year tribal girl died after alleged sexual assault by an unidentified person at Papinenipalle village, near Ardhaveedu, in Prakasam district on Saturday.

The duty doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences( RIMS) here who examined the girl, reportedly found that she was “sexually assaulted”. The girl was shifted to the Government Hospital at Guntur for better treatment. However, she died on the way.

Earlier in the day, the Cumbum police registered a case on a complaint from the parents that she was injured when hit by a tractor.

A person who drove it without a license reportedly confessed to the police that he was responsible for the mishap and a case was registered under IPC section 337. The Section was altered to section 302 after the toddler died in Guntur.

SP Siddharth Kaushal said clarity would emerge on the cause of death after post-mortem.

