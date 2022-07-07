Child care institutions violating norms will lose licences: Commission

Ensure facilities, education for children at CCIs, officials told

VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Kesali Apparao on Thursday directed the officials of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and other departments concerned to take stern action and cancel the licences of the Child Care Institutions (CCIs) which failed to follow proper norms in taking care of the children in their centres.

He organised a meeting at the Collectorate here to review the functioning of the CCAs in the district.

He said that orphans and semi-orphan students were being provided accommodation and education in nearby schools with the support of CCIs which were supposed to take extra care of them in the current academic season. “Out of 58 CCAs only 48 are allowed to take care of students this year. The children should be provided with proper facilities and education as otherwise they may leave the CCAs,” he said.

The adoption of children should be done in a transparent manner on the lines of Sisuvihar of Hyderabad. “Even after adoption, the officials should monitor them to ensure that the children are given proper care by the adoptive parents. Their records should be maintained properly for future reference, Mr. Apparao said.

ICDS Project Director B. Shanta Kumari and other senior officials were among those present in the meeting.