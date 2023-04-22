ADVERTISEMENT

Chikki instead of ragi jaava due to half day schools, says official

April 22, 2023 05:31 am | Updated 05:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash on Friday said that in view of the fact that the schools were being closed by 11.15 a.m. on account of half day schools and the ongoing exams, it was decided to serve chikkis to students instead of ragi jaava.

In a statement, Mr. Praveen Prakash said peanut jaggery chikki would be served to children instead of ragi jaava only till the closure of schools i.e. till the end of the academic year 2022-23 (April 30, 2023). He said the change was necessitated due to the short break of duration between raagi jaava and mid-day meal in the prevailing summer timings. In order to compensate for ragi malt, the peanut chikki was being served on all days of the week, he said, adding that ragi jaava would be served again after reopening of the schools for the new academic year.

